Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STKL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

SunOpta stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

