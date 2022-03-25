Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $131,000 Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after buying an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 136.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 998,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $8,712,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

