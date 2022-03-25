Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $700.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $664.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $484.54 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

