Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 110.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,763,000 after acquiring an additional 187,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

