Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,095 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 7,758.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

