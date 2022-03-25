Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.34 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

