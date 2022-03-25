Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 9,400 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $14,526,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,685.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 488,471 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 154.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 382,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CENX. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

