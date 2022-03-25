Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 26,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $52.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

