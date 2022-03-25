Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $169.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.31. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.