Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $745,232.40 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HES traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.08. 1,970,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,860. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

