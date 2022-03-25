Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in March

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.58. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

