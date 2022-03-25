Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $11.25 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA stock opened at $281.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.55. The firm has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

