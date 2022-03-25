Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $11.25 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.
In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).
