Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in March

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Several analysts recently commented on HCMLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

