Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.82

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.82 and traded as high as $21.09. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2,187 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $29,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.43% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.