Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 374,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,959. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 187,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 116,747 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

