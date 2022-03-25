Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%.
Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 374,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,959. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
