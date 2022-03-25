Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $46,198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,027,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,695,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

