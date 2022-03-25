Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “
BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.
Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
