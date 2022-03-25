Hunting’s (HTG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 293 ($3.86).

HTG stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 256.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.95. The stock has a market cap of £511.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.15%.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.32), for a total value of £31,537.20 ($41,518.17).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

