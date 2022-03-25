Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 5,816,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,241,436. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.