Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

