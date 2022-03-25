Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

