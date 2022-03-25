Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

