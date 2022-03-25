Huntington National Bank Invests $78,000 in IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29. IonQ Inc has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

