Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000.

TMFC stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

