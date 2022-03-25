Huntington National Bank Purchases 111 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,811,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 608,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,383,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,992,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP opened at $193.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.73. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.15 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

