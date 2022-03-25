Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,928,000 after acquiring an additional 123,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $71.85 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

