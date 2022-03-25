Hyve (HYVE) Market Cap Hits $3.09 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $115,754.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

