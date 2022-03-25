Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HYZN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

