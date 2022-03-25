Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.36. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 27,354 shares.
HYZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.
About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)
HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.