Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.36. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 27,354 shares.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.