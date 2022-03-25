Ian Jacobs Purchases 809,950 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 809,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $388,776.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Ian Jacobs acquired 654,775 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $314,292.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs acquired 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs acquired 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

