Ian Jacobs Purchases 809,950 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 809,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $388,776.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, Ian Jacobs acquired 654,775 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $314,292.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $601,248.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs acquired 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $54,768.00.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs acquired 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.
  • On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.