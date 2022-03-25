Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBDRY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

