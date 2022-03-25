Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $14.68

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $14.10. Icosavax shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 308 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Icosavax by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Icosavax by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

