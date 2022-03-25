Idavoll Network (IDV) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 572.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.20 or 0.00909193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.84 or 0.06990003 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.67 or 0.99905046 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

