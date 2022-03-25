IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) to Issue $0.44 Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4444 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.