Ilika plc (LON:IKA) Insider Sells £119,859.26 in Stock

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) insider Stephen John Boydell sold 112,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.41), for a total value of £119,859.26 ($157,792.60).

Stephen John Boydell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen John Boydell sold 259,204 shares of Ilika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45), for a total value of £285,124.40 ($375,361.24).

On Friday, March 11th, Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of Ilika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total value of £2,360 ($3,106.90).

Shares of Ilika stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £175.71 million and a PE ratio of -31.11. Ilika plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 285 ($3.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IKA. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

