Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) to post $3.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the highest is $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $15.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

