IMI (LON:IMI) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.25) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685.50 ($22.19).

IMI opened at GBX 1,422 ($18.72) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,531.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,664.50. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,524.75). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($710,427.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,327 shares of company stock worth $1,904,651.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

