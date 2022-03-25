Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

IMMR opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,308 shares of company stock worth $89,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 937,629 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 754,286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 532,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

