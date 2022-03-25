Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) CEO Acquires $24,060.00 in Stock

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $24,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. Immuneering Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $33.99.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immuneering by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
