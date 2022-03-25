Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

