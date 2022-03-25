India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.95. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,327,072 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,256,867 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,579,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 165,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

