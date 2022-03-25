Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($15.49) to €16.10 ($17.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ISMAY stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. Indra Sistemas has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

