ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.90 by Barclays

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.90 ($11.98) price objective by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.93) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.93) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.84) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.40 ($15.82) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.68 ($15.03).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.