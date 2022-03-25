ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

