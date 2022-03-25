ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.
NYSE:ING opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
