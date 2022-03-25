Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will post $343.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.40 million and the lowest is $339.50 million. Ingevity posted sales of $320.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ingevity by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 130,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,230. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

