Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.14

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.14 and traded as high as C$19.62. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 348,216 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INE. Raymond James decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.82.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

