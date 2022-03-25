Insider Buying: Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Acquires 66,982 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy purchased 66,982 shares of Clime Investment Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$39,921.27 ($29,571.31).
John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 31st, John Abernethy purchased 41,083 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$24,444.39 ($18,106.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.78.
Clime Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.