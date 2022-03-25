Insider Buying: Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) Insider Purchases A$14,880.00 in Stock

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS – Get Rating) insider Dean Hildebrand bought 160,000 shares of Poseidon Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$14,880.00 ($11,022.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Poseidon Nickel Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of nickel and other mineral properties in Australia. It holds interests in the Mt Windarra, the Black Swan, and the Lake Johnston nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Niagara Mining Limited and changed its name to Poseidon Nickel Limited in 2007.

