Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 25 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,826.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,010.73 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,690.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,807.70.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,309.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

