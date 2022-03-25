Insider Selling: Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN) Insider Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN – Get Rating) insider Matthew Blake sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total value of A$500,000.00 ($370,370.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Get Great Southern Mining alerts:

About Great Southern Mining (Get Rating)

Great Southern Mining Limited primarily engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in Australia. The company also explores for silver and other minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Mon Ami gold project, the Cox's Find project, and the Mt Weld project located in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.